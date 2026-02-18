Aldershot Town manager John Coleman was delighted with his side’s performance after they won 2-1 at Yeovil Town in the National League.
“I don't think anyone can begrudge us the win – I thought we were dominant in the game from the first minute to the last minute,” said Coleman.
“When our keeper was called upon for one of the rare occasions Yeovil breached us he made a good save.
“The first time Yeovil put any kind of pressure on our goal they scored with a shot after 25 minutes.
“We had been a bit wasteful after we took the lead, but Yeovil hadn't been in our box in the whole of the first half – their goal came from outside the box.
“In the second half we started exactly like the first. We were like hungry tigers going for the prey.
“We never let up. To do that for 90 minutes is difficult. Fair play to everyone who travelled, including the backroom staff and the substitutes who didn't get on.
“They all played a part. It's not just about the 11 on the pitch. Everyone plays their part in the preparation for the game.
“Our travelling supporters were magnificent. They came a long way and made themselves heard all night. It was brilliant to be able to celebrate with them.
“It was a dominant display and it was a thoroughly-deserved win.
“Everyone ran themselves into the ground. James Henry hadn't played for ages, but he was really good. You could see the class he's got bringing people into play, and he was unlucky not to score himself.
“I was delighted for Sean Patton to get his goal. He was unlucky with the shot that hit the post but was very brave to throw his head in where it matters to score a very vital goal for us.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.