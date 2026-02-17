Ten-man Aldershot Town scored a stoppage-time equaliser to rescue a point and draw 1-1 at Tamworth in the National League on Saturday.
Oli Lynch had given the hosts the lead in the 50th minute, but Charlie Warren’s stoppage-time strike earned the Shots a share of the spoils in front of a crowd of 1,041 at the Lamb Ground.
Tamworth were reduced to ten men in the tenth minute when Dan Creaney was sent off after an off the ball incident with Olly Scott, giving the Shots an early numerical advantage.
The Shots nearly took the lead on 26 minutes when Coniah Boyce-Clarke played a ball through to Sean Patton, who held the ball up and smashed his shot against the crossbar.
Aldershot were then reduced to ten men in first-half stoppage time when Keane Anderson received a second yellow card for a foul on Ryan Howley.
The Lambs took the lead five minutes into the second half when Stefan Mols ran to the edge of the box and fed Lynch, whose initial shot was saved by Boyce-Clarke before Lynch scrambled home the rebound from close range.
Shots boss John Coleman made a double change on the hour mark, with Brody Peart and Luke Jenkins replacing Hady Ghandour and Jed Meerholz.
The Shots pushed for a leveller, and Coleman made his third substitution in the 82nd minute, with James Henry replacing Christy Grogan.
Ten-man Aldershot got their reward in stoppage time when Scott whipped a ball into the box and Patton hit a shot towards goal which was blocked, before Warren pounced on the rebound to fire home and make it 1-1.
Aldershot Town: Boyce-Clarke, Hill, Grogan (Henry 82), Inwood, Scott, Hargreaves, Meerholz (Jenkins 60), Anderson, Warren, Patton, Ghandour (Peart 60).
Substitutes not used: Nash, Nelson, Hughes, Penney.
