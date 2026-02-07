Aldershot Town produced a superb comeback to win 3-2 at home to FC Halifax Town and earn a third successive win in the National League.
Goals from Charlie Warren (2) and Will Nightingale fired the Shots to a dramatic victory and all three points in front of a crowd of 2,044 at the EBB Stadium.
The Shots created the first chance of the afternoon in the third minute when captain Ryan Hill delivered a cross from the right which was cleared to Warren, whose shot was blocked behind for a corner.
Theo Widdrington played the resulting corner to Hady Ghandour, whose right-foot shot went just wide of the near post.
Shots keeper Coniah Boyce-Clarke was called into action for the first time on 11 minutes when he did well to backpedal and tip a cross-shot from the right over the bar.
Aldershot continued to probe for an opener and Hill did well to beat David Kawa on the right and delivers a teasing cross across the box which just evaded his team-mates.
The Shots went close again in the 19th minute when Keane Anderson hit his volley from the edge of the box just over the bar after some nice build-up play.
Olly Scott was involved in a nasty clash of heads with Halifax's Will Hugill midway through the first half, but Scott was able to continue after his head was bandaged up.
Shots boss John Coleman was forced into his first change of the afternoon in the 32nd minute, with Luke Jenkins replacing Theo Widdrington after Widdrington went down in obvious discomfort after playing a forward pass.
Aldershot created a good opportunity fives minutes later when Hill slipped a pass through to Warren in the box, who worked half a yard before hitting his left-foot shot across goal just wide of the far post.
The Shaymen took the lead on 45 minutes when Will Harris got the ball on the edge of the box and turned sharply before hitting his low left-foot shot into the bottom right-hand corner of the net.
The visitors had a chance to double their advantage in first-half stoppage time when Harris slipped a pass through to Kieron Morris, who fired his right-foot shot wide of the near post.
Halifax created one more chance before the break, but Kawa dragged his shot wide of the right-hand post.
The Shots started the second half brightly and nearly equalised in the 52nd minute when Hill delivered a dangerous cross in from the left to Warren at the back post, whose header back across goal was cleared by the visitors.
It was the Shaymen who scored four minutes later, though, when Hugill drove forward from midfield and played a perfectly-weighted pass through to Harris, who produced a clinical finish across goal into the bottom right-hand corner of the net.
Aldershot responded perfectly to that setback and pulled a goal back in spectacular style on the hour mark when Hill backheeled a free kick to Warren, who produced a superb swerving strike from just outside the box into the left-hand corner of the net.
The Shots were back on level terms two minutes later when Ghandour’s shot was blocked before Nightingale thumped home the rebound into the roof of the net past Halifax keeper Sam Johnson.
Aldershot had all the momentum now and went head on 65 minutes when Warren produced a clinical finish past Johnson from the middle of the box.
Coleman made his second substitution of the afternoon in the 67th minute, with Kwame Thomas replacing Sean Patton to offer fresh legs up front.
The Shaymen had a chance to equalise on 70 minutes when a corner eventually dropped to Will Smith at the back post, who blasted his effort over the bar.
The Shots nearly scored a fourth in the 81st minute when Warren backheeled a free kick to Hill, whose low curling right-foot shot went just wide of the far post.
Halifax then had a big chance to equalise a minute later, but Morris blazed his effort over the bar from ten yards out.
Coleman made his third substitution of the afternoon on 90 minutes, with Brody Peart coming on for his Shots debut in place of Keane Anderson.
Tempers flared in stoppage time with players from both sides involved in a brawl before referee Aji Ajibola sent off Thomas.
The Shots then saw out the closing stages of the game to earn their third successive win.
Next up for Aldershot is a home game against Southend United in the National League on Wednesday, February 11 (7.45pm kick-off).
Aldershot Town: Coniah Boyce-Clarke, Ryan Hill (c), Will Nightingale, Sam Inwood, Olly Scott, Keane Anderson (Brody Peart 90), Theo Widdrington (Luke Jenkins 32), Cameron Hargreaves, Charlie Warren, Sean Patton (Kwame Thomas 67), Hady Ghandour.
Substitutes not used: Pat Nash, Christy Grogan, James Henry, Toby Nelson.
FC Halifax Town: Sam Johnson, AJ Warburton (Florent Hoti 82), Will Smith, Thierry Latty-Fairweather (Tommy Lavery 75), Will Hugill, Cody Johnson, Kieron Morris, Josh Hmami (Adam Alimi-Adetoro 75), David Kawa (Owen Bray 63), Will Harris.
Substitues not used: Nathaniel Ford, Jevon Mills, Jack Jenkins.
Crowd: 2,044 (87 away).
Referee: Aji Ajibola.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.