Aldershot Town manager John Coleman was delighted to send the travelling fans home happy after his side won 3-0 at Hartlepool United in the National League.
Goals from Sean Patton, Charlie Warren and Kwame Thomas fired the Shots to an emphatic away win.
“I'm delighted for the travelling fans,” said Coleman.
“It's a long way to come. The fans have given up their weekend and their hard-earned money so it's fantastic to be able to reward them.
“The fans have been through the mill this season.
“Our players were magnificent. I'm really pleased for them – everyone put a shift in.
“Kwame came on and gave everything, so I was delighted he got his goal.
“We never took our foot off the gas, we kept on going. When you work hard for something it's far more satisfying.
“It’s very rare that everyone is at the top of their game.
“We've set a bar for ourselves now at Hartlepool and at Eastleigh.
“We know the depths we can sink to because we did against Solihull, so we've got to guard against dropping that low and try to achieve the heights we've now achieved.
“I don't think 3-0 flattered us – I think we made enough chances in the game to win 3-0.
“It's only a step in the right direction – we've got to keep going and we've got to get enough points to get us to safety because that's the primary objective.
“We're taking nothing for granted. It's going to be a really difficult task but it’s one that we're relishing.”
Coleman was full of praise for his players, and wants his side to keep their standards up.
“I thought Hady Ghandour was probably man of the match – he ran himself into the ground and was absolutely fantastic,” said Coleman.
“When you get players limping off at the end because they've given everything that's all you can ask for as a manager and as a fan.
“We left nothing out there and we've got to do that for the remaining games.
“Cam Hargreaves never stops and must be a nightmare to play against because he's like a wasp.
“Every time the opposition think they've got control of the ball Cam is snapping at their heels.
“We want to play attacking football, and in the past two games we've played we have attacked.
“They were both away from home – we've got to do that in our next home game.”
