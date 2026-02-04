New Aldershot Town signing Sean Patton was delighted to make an immediate impact after scoring on his debut for the Shots.
Patton scored the opening goal as the Shots picked up an impressive 3-0 victory at Hartlepool United in the National League.
The 19-year-old Irish forward joined Aldershot on loan from League One outfit Reading the day before the Hartlepool match.
“Obviously it's an amazing start for me personally and an amazing result for the team,” said Patton.
“It's great to get a goal on my debut – it was a good feeling. Hopefully we can push on and build on this now as a team, and me personally.
“I had only trained with the boys once but I seem to have a really good connection already with Hady Ghandour and Charlie Warren and we can kind of build off that as a front three.
“I think those two boys (Hady and Charlie) helped me out and I helped them out, so it's a good connection so far.”
Patton was in the right place at the right time to tap home from close range on his debut, and the Irishman admitted he prides himself on sniffing out goals.
“I kind of have a knack for being in the right place,” said Patton.
“For me, a goal is a goal. It doesn't matter if it's a screamer or a tap in – I'll take anything.
“I have to be in the right positions to score – thankfully I was there.”
Patton is also looking forward to building up a relationship with the Aldershot fans during his loan spell.
“Hopefully the fans can enjoy watching me play and I can excite them and score goals – because that's what I'm here to do,” said Patton.
“Hopefully I can keep that going now.”
