Aldershot Town produced one of their finest performances of the season to win 3-0 at Hartlepool United in the National League on Saturday.
A stop-start first half was concluded by a debut goal from Reading loanee Sean Patton, who netted his first in Shots colours in the 13th minute of added time, before second-half strikes from Charlie Warren and Kwame Thomas secured a vital three points.
Shots boss John Coleman made two changes to the side that won 4-1 at Eastleigh, with Josh Barrett and James Henry making way for Hady Ghandour and new loan signing Patton, who found himself straight in the starting 11 having only officially joined on loan from Reading the day prior.
The Shots enjoyed a decent amount of possession in the opening 20 minutes of the match, with Theo Widdrington and Cameron Hargreaves stretching the hosts with their wide passing range in the middle of the park. However, it would be the Pools who would forge the early chances, with attempts in the box from Alex Reid and Max Kouogun both going high of Coniah Boyce-Clarke’s net.
The first shot on target would also go the way of the hosts, as a long ball helped on by the wind saw Sam Inwood fooled, with Gavan Holohan reacting first to find himself in behind with only an onrushing Boyce-Clarke in his way. While Holohan got to the ball first, Boyce-Clarke made himself big and blocked the first-time effort terrifically with his body.
A clash of heads, an injured linesman, and a blood injury to Olly Scott – who saw out the rest of the game wearing a head-bandage – meant 14 minutes were added on at the end of the first half.
The Shots took the lead in the 13th minute of stoppage time. A blocked shot from Widdrington fell kindly to Ghandour towards the right corner of the penalty area, with the forward striking first-time towards the bottom corner. His effort was cleared off the line by Jay Benn, but Patton reacted quickest to tap home on his debut and give the Shots a slender half-time lead.
The Shots started the second half on the front foot and doubled their advantage in the 48th minute. Widdrington’s first-time cross from the right-hand touchline arrived at the back post with considerable pace and was met by a terrific piece of improvisation from Ghandour, whose scissor kick cushioned the ball back towards the penalty spot, where a grateful Warren was able to poke the ball home for 2-0.
Patton then almost got his second of the afternoon. A long free kick found the head of Will Nightingale, whose flick forward was pounced upon by Patton. Off balance, the young Irishman struck his left-footed volley well from close range, but Hartlepool keeper Nicholas Hayes reacted well to deny Patton.
Down the other end, the hosts thought they might have had a spot kick when Reid went down in the penalty area. However, referee Kavan Hurn deemed Scott had made a perfectly-timed challenge, with Reid receiving a yellow card for simulation.
The 102 travelling supporters saw the Shots go 3-0 up in the 86th minute, when Ghandour’s cross-shot on the edge of the area found the head of substitute Thomas, who nodded home to seal the points before wheeling away in front of the jubilant away support.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.