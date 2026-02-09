Aldershot Town manager John Coleman praised his side’s resilience after they came back from 2-0 down to beat FC Halifax Town 3-2 in the National League.
The Shots trailed 1-0 at half-time at the EBB Stadium, and fell further behind after the interval before scoring three goals in five minutes to earn a dramatic win.
“I take a lot of responsibility for how we played in the first half,” said Coleman.
“My gut feeling was telling me Halifax would play a back four, but our preparation was hampered.
“We couldn't train properly on Thursday, so on Friday we didn't have enough time to cover a back four.
“We thought Halifax would play a back three, but I should have gone with my gut and covered a back four.
“We let Halifax out too easily in the first half. I was disappointed with their goal, but we missed a couple of chances ourselves.
“In the second half we organised ourselves better and stopped Halifax coming out – they hadn't been near our goal until they scored a very good goal.
“Our lads then kicked into gear – three goals in five minutes was a fantastic effort.
“Once we got 3-2 up we sat back for five minutes and invited Halifax on – we’ve got to learn from that.
“Teams are most vulnerable when they’re losing, because eventually they get desperate.
“If we were more composed on the ball we could have hurt Halifax and got another goal to make the game safe.
“That's something we've got to work on. If we're going to be a good team we've got to handle the responsibility of going in the lead and not panic. I think we panicked for five minutes.
“Halifax missed two sitters – so we're fortunate to win the game. On another day one of those goes in and we don’t win the game.”
One negative from the win for the Shots was an injury suffered by Theo Widdrington in the first half, and Coleman admitted it didn’t look good.
“The injury to Theo puts a dampener on the win,” said Coleman.
“It looks really bad. We'll have to wait and assess it. It didn't look good, but hopefully it won't be as bad as I think.
“The injuries keep coming. When you have a bad injury crisis it never ends until the season ends, so we've got to keep going and plough through it.”
