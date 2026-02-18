Aldershot Town produced an impressive performance to win 2-1 at Yeovil Town in the National League.
Goals from Olly Scott and Sean Patton fired the Shots to victory in front of a crowd of 3,058 at Huish Park.
Shots boss John Coleman made three changes to the side that drew at Tamworth, with James Henry, Will Nightingale and Brody Peart replacing Christy Grogan, Keane Anderson and the injured Charlie Warren.
The Shots took no time at all to make their attacking intentions clear. Receiving the ball from kick-off, Ryan Hill’s long punt forward was headed down by Peart, dropping invitingly for Henry to hit on the half volley 25 yards from goal, his effort sailing just over the bar.
With the ball rarely leaving the Glovers’ defensive third in the opening section, the visitors would eventually make their pressure tell in the seventh minute. Hill’s through ball found Patton, who squared the ball to the arriving Scott on the edge of the box, and Scott unleashed a powerful first-time strike into the bottom right-hand corner to open the scoring.
Henry twice went close to doubling Aldershot’s lead with two shots on target in quick succession which were well saved by Yeovil goalkeeper Jed Ward.
Despite the Shots being on top, the hosts would level matters midway through the first half. A defensive mix-up from Aldershot resulted in Fulham loanee Terrell Works curling in a beautiful effort from range, giving Shots keeper Coniah Boyce-Clarke no chance and making honours even.
Despite the setback, the Shots continued to control the fixture, with Henry unlucky once more not to get on the scoresheet. Superb dribbling from Hady Ghandour allowed the forward to cross low into Henry, who jinked past his marker before firing a powerful left-footed strike goalwards which was once again well saved by Ward.
The sides went into the half-time break on level terms at 1-1.
Jed Meerholz almost gave the Shots the lead after the break after quick feet from Ghandour allowed Scott to square the ball into a busy penalty area. Meerholz reacted quickest and poked a first-time strike which hit Ward and the near post before ricocheting back into the grateful grasp of Ward.
A powerful sliding tackle from Scott down the left-hand touchline almost developed into an assist, falling perfectly into the path of Patton. With the shooting angle closing quickly, the Irishman struck first time with his left foot, clattering his effort against Ward’s near post and out for a goal kick.
Patton would eventually score his second in Aldershot colours, after putting his body on the line. Hill’s cross took a big deflection off Yeovil defender Jake Wannell and almost found the back of the defender’s own net, before the resulting corner was nodded down into the path of Patton. The forward’s initial volley clattered against the bar and bounced high, and with several Yeovil players raising a leg to clear the rebound Patton dived bravely to head home into an empty net and put the Shots 2-1 up.
The Glovers enjoyed their brightest spell of the game late on, winning a flurry of corners as they pushed for a leveller. However, two goals would prove enough for the Shots to leave Somerset with all three points.
