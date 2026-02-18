Patton would eventually score his second in Aldershot colours, after putting his body on the line. Hill’s cross took a big deflection off Yeovil defender Jake Wannell and almost found the back of the defender’s own net, before the resulting corner was nodded down into the path of Patton. The forward’s initial volley clattered against the bar and bounced high, and with several Yeovil players raising a leg to clear the rebound Patton dived bravely to head home into an empty net and put the Shots 2-1 up.