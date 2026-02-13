Aldershot Town midfielder Keane Anderson praised his side’s resilience after they came back from 2-0 down to beat FC Halifax Town 3-2 at the EBB Stadium in the National League.
Second-half goals from Charlie Warren (2) and Will Nightingale turned the match around as the Shots claimed all three points in front of a crowd of 2,044.
“It's tough to sum up coming back from 2-0 down,” said Anderson. “We had to keep our heads up.
“It was a great result. It's massive for our season – it really kicks us on now.
“I think it gives us really good momentum – hopefully we can carry it on.
“It's a massive win and it's been a massive turnaround in the past few weeks.
“We've got a great group here. We've always had a great group here, and the results are now coming.
“It's brilliant for all of us, and the fans as well. It's really good.”
The Shots scored their three goals in a five-minute spell in the second half, and Anderson admitted it was a bit of a whirlwind.
“It was crazy,” said Anderson.
“It was probably my favourite day at the EBB since I've been here. To be involved in a game like that was special.
“The East Bank always is phenomenal, but it was a really cool moment for me.
“I’m enjoying playing games. I need to keep learning the level as I've had a few loans at divisions below.
“It's all good experience. When I do step in I need to keep the quality in the team high. I feel like I've done that well in the past few weeks so hopefully we can keep going and keep rolling on now.
“I think the way we're going, we can beat anyone at the moment.”
