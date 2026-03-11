Aldershot Town fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to National League high-fliers Carlisle United.
First-half goals from Morgan Feeney and Harvey Macadam gave the visitors all three points in front of a crowd of 1,760 at the EBB Stadium.
Shots boss John Coleman made three changes to the side which slipped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at Forest Green Rovers, with Brody Peart, Keane Anderson and Olly Scott replacing Ryheem Sheckleford, Callum Stewart and James Henry.
The Shots created the first real chance of the game in the ninth minute, when Josh Barrett’s volley looped just over the top right-hand corner.
Keane Anderson then let fly from 25 yards on 19 minutes, but his effort was deflected behind for an Aldershot corner.
The visitors had their first chance of the game in the 28th minute when a long ball found Regan Linney, who cut in and forced an excellent save from Shots keeper Coniah Boyce-Clarke.
Carlisle took the lead in the 31st minute when Chris Conn-Clarke’s cross was headed into the top corner by Feeney.
The Shots nearly got back on level terms when Barrett set the ball for Ryan Hill on the edge of the box, but Hill’s strike whistled just wide.
The visitors doubled their advantage on 43 minutes when Conn-Clarke’s free kick found Macadam, who headed home from close range.
The Shots nearly pulled a goal back in the 71st minute when Christy Grogan’s effort forced a point-blank save from Carlisle goalkeeper Gabriel Breeze.
Aldershot Town: Coniah Boyce-Clarke, Ryan Hill (c), Will Nightingale, Christy Grogan, Olly Scott, Jed Meerholz (Tyler Frost 76), Cameron Hargreaves, Keane Anderson (Callum Stewart 61), Charlie Warren, Josh Barrett (Kwame Thomas 61), Brody Peart (Ryheem Sheckleford 88).
Substitutes not used: Pat Nash, Matt Penney, Toby Nelson.
