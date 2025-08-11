Aldershot Town fell to a narrow 3-2 defeat at Altrincham in their opening game of the season in the National League despite coming back from two goals down with two debutant goalscorers.
Goals from Matt Penney and James Clarridge were not enough for the Shots as Jimmy Knowles' late strike gave Altrincham the win.
The home side took the lead on 11 minutes when a well-placed cross found Kahrel Reddin at the back post and despite Shots keeper Marcus Dewhurst's best efforts to scramble across and save the close-range effort, it found the back of the net.
Altrincham had a second in the 24th minute as Reddin turned provider. His looped cross to the back post found his skipper Lewis Banks to head in.
The Shots found a route back into the game in the 55th minute. Josh Barrett found Theo Widdrington in space down the right and his dinked cross was perfect for Penney, who powered his header into the back of the net.
Aldershot nearly got back on level terms in spectacular style when Tristan Abrahams rattled the crossbar with a sensational effort from distance in the 72nd minute.
The equaliser did arrive for the Shots four minutes later. A short corner was worked well and Barrett's dink into the middle was met by Clarridge who, despite being initially denied by an incredible save by Altrincham keeper Luke Hutchinson, managed to bundle in the rebound.
Altrincham retook the lead on 78 minutes when a deep free kick was headed back across goal and it fell kindly for Knowles to fire in past Dewhurst.
The Shots had an excellent opportunity to equalise when a corner found Kwame Thomas, but his header was just past the post and Altrincham were able to hold on to take the three points.
