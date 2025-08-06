Aldershot Town’s pre-season campaign ended with a 1-0 defeat at AFC Totton.
The home side took the lead after just four minutes through ex-Shot, Scott Rendell. Ryan Hill did well to hold off Ralph Vigrass as he broke into the box down the right but hesitation between Hill and Ben Jackson left the ball free in the Shots box and Rendell pounced to blast it in off the underside of the bar with a powerful strike.
Another former Shot then came close to doubling Totton’s advantage as Tyler Cordner was free at the back post from a corner but his downward header was saved by Aldershot keeper Marcus Dewhurst.
The Shots did have the ball in the back of the net in the 17th minute but the assistant referee’s flag was raised to deny an equaliser. Jackson headed the ball down at the far post and Hady Ghandour acrobatically turned it in but Jackson was judged to have been offside.
Dejan Tetek was substituted after just 25 minutes after going down and receiving treatment.
Aldershot were far superior in possession and were keeping the ball well as they patiently looked to work openings, but the home side were standing firm and the Shots were reduced to launching efforts from distance as Ryan Gosney gathered Josh Barrett’s curler and a powerful strike from Hill was blocked.
An early second-half change brought a change of positions for a number of Aldershot’s squad as Matt Penney was tested out on the left, Jed Meerholz was on the left of the back three and Hill, who had started the game on the left, moved in behind Ghandour.
It took a while for a chance of real note to occur in the second half but it was typical that Barrett’s magic was the catalyst. He had the ball in the back of the net in the 64th minute with a sumptuous half-volley but the referee had already blown for a foul.
Minutes later, Barrett’s skill then forced a Totton defender to fall to the floor as he faked a shot on the edge of the box and a perfectly-placed through ball to Hill created an opportunity but Hill’s shot was well saved by Gosney.
Penney began finding some joy on the left as he superbly took down an excellent switch of play by Theo Widdrington to beat his man and break into the box but his cutback was cleared as Tristan Abrahams waited in the middle.
Not long later, a first-time cross by Penney from the left was met by Abrahams in the middle and though his header down was not going to threaten the goal, Widdrington raced in to try to turn it in but couldn’t get there in time to make a meaningful connection and could only knock it wide.
In the 74th minute, Barrett had the opportunity to score from a free kick in a good position in front of goal 25 yards out and though his effort flicked the wall, it still caused Gosney a problem.
The Shots were continuing to have the majority of possession and despite pushing for an equaliser, were unable to find one as Totton had the last major chance of the game when racing forward on a rapid counter, but Christos Batzelis’ effort was tipped over by Dewhurst.
