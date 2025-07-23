Aldershot Town produced an impressive performance to win 3-0 at National League South outfit Eastbourne Borough in a pre-season friendly.
Goals from Josh Barrett, Maxwell Mullins and Hady Ghandour fired the Shots to a comfortable victory.
With just five minutes on the clock, Tyler Frost was pulled back as he drove inside towards the box and a free kick was awarded on the edge of the box. Barrett stepped up and looped his effort over the wall and past Eastbourne keeper Jamie Searle to give the Shots an early lead.
For the next 20 minutes, both sides had a couple of promising attacks that failed to lead to any clear-cut chances and the only point of interest was James Henry receiving treatment and being replaced by Keane Anderson as a precaution in the 23rd minute.
But in the 27th minute, the Shots doubled their advantage with the second real chance of the game. Barrett showed some neat footwork in the middle and spread the play out to Frost on the left and his cross to the back post found Mullins to head home.
Pemi Anderoju had the first chance to threaten Pat Nash in the Shots goal almost straight after Eastbourne conceded, but his powerful effort was over the bar and other than looking comfortable with his feet and in his distribution, the young Shots stopper had a fairly quiet first 45.
Other than a near-own goal from an Eastbourne defender after some good work from Barrett down the left, there were no other chances of note from either side before the half-time whistle.
Kiban Rai was introduced at the break alongside a change in goal for the Shots and his first few touches almost brought a goal as he was denied by the Eastbourne keeper on the turn six minutes into the second half.
An unfortunate swipe at thin air from Aldershot’s trialist allowed a home attacker in on goal minutes later but he blasted his effort out of the stadium.
Barrett almost scored a second spectacular goal after showing brilliant feet on the edge of the box to beat his marker twice and leave him stranded on the floor, but his powerful effort was just past the post.
Rai and Cameron Hargreaves came close with efforts from distance that just evaded the target, but Ghandour then got his fifth goal in three games and his side’s third of the evening in the 67th minute.
Not long after coming on together, Tristan Abrahams and Ghandour linked up to devastating effect as Abrahams raced down the left and delivered a perfect low cross for Ghandour to finish from close range.
Abrahams then had a golden opportunity to get himself on the scoresheet when he was brought down as he tried to lob Eastbourne’s keeper and the Shots were awarded a penalty. Abrahams stepped up to take it himself but had his spot kick saved as the Shots missed a second penalty in two pre-season fixtures.
Aldershot Town: Pat Nash (Marcus Dewhurst 46), Trialist (Archy Taylor 61), Theo Widdrington (c) (Cameron Hargreaves 63), Tyler Frost (Joe Lewis-Evans 71), Kwame Thomas (Hady Ghandour 63), Josh Barrett (Tristan Abrahams 63), Jed Meerholz, James Henry (Keane Anderson 23), Ryan Hill (Kiban Rai 46), Maxwell Mullins (Haydon Vaughan 67), James Clarridge.
Attendance: 542.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.