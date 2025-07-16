Aldershot Town came back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Met Police in their second pre-season friendly of the summer.
The Shots started brightly and showed intent from the off. They particularly found joy down the right, with Archy Taylor looking threatening.
But it was the hosts who took an early lead when their number ten was slipped through between the Shots’ defence and wrong-footed Aldershot keeper Pat Nash with a feint to dink it over him and score the opener.
A James Henry cross from the right almost found the top corner and Tyler Frost blasted a shot over the bar as Aldershot looked to get back on level terms, but they found themselves two down in the 19th minute after Met Police’s number two fired a shot in from 35 yards out.
Josh Barrett begun to see some chances fall his way after the 20-minute mark. Firstly, James Clarridge picked out the forward with a smart ball over the top, but his cross was cleared, before Barrett tested the Met Police keeper with a free kick from 25 yards out a few minutes later.
Taylor was playing well down the right wing and after cutting inside in the 32nd minute, he clipped a clever ball through to Barrett who rounded the keeper but saw his shot superbly blocked by a home defender sliding in.
The hosts almost scored a second effort from distance just before the break as a defender cleared the ball high into the evening sky and it came down and hit the post.
There was time for one final Shots chance before the break as Theo Widdrington’s quick free kick allowed Maxwell Mullins to break into the box down the right, but his powerful effort was off target.
The Shots made ten changes at the break with only Clarridge remaining and Dejan Tetek taking the armband from Cameron Hargreaves.
And just five minutes in to the second half, the Shots had a goal back via Hady Ghandour. Joe Lewis-Evans’ low cross was inviting and found Ghandour in the middle to turn it in from close range.
A minute later, Lewis-Evans and Ghandour were involved again as the Shots youngster played Tetek down the left wing and another low cross found Ghandour who could only fire wide on this occasion.
A strong spell of possession was enjoyed by Aldershot around the 70-minute mark, resulting in a number of chances. Kiban Rai’s defence-splitting pass to play Ghandour in was inch-perfect but as the striker opened his body out, his shot was well saved low down.
Not long later, a nice pass down the right from Trialist C found Haydon Vaughan down the right and his cutback to Trialist B gave him space to fire a powerful shot against the bar. A ball forward was then touched down by Ghandour for Tetek to slot home but the assistant referee’s flag was raised for an offside.
The equaliser arrived when Keane Anderson’s shot from distance was heavily deflected and found the corner, and the comeback was complete a few minutes later when Ghandour headed home Tetek’s dinked cross into the middle.
Tetek saw a second goal ruled out for offside with a couple of minutes remaining with a smart finish from close range as the Shots picked up a second pre-season win.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.