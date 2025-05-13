Aldershot Town captain Aaron Jones has hailed the Shots’ Wembley heroes.
The Shots beat Spennymoor Town 3-0 at a sun-drenched Wembley Stadium on Sunday to win the FA Trophy.
“The day couldn’t have gone any better,” said Jones.
“It maybe could have been about ten degrees cooler – the heat was tough – but in terms of the outcome it couldn’t have gone any better.
“The support we had from our fans was absolutely sensational.
“We heard them – it felt like a home game. In an arena like that it is hard to create that atmosphere.
“To have that support – it felt like we were a proper big club. They pushed us all the way and got us over the line.
“To lift the trophy with Ollie Harfield, who has been through a lot with an horrific injury, was very special. He’s a close friend of mine, so it was an amazing moment.”
After a goalless first half the Shots upped the tempo after the break to run out comfortable winners.
“We needed to move the ball a bit quicker and have a bit more urgency in our play,” said Jones.
“I feel we came out and executed that in the second half and took our chances when we got them.
“Although we didn’t move Spennymoor out of their shape too much in the first half they still had to run and chase the ball.
“It was very hot so for them to have to do that must have taken some energy out of them.
“In the second half we took advantage of that – the space opened up and we managed to capitalise.
“It is the best feeling in the world – it’s incredible. It’s one of the best days of my life.
“I can’t put into words what it means for the club. After everything the club has been through, to give the fans a day in the sun is top. They deserve it.”
Aldershot’s Wembley win came just a few months after manager Tommy Widdrington suffered two strokes, and Jones was delighted to win silverware for his boss.
“The gaffer always believed he would get this group to do this,” said Jones.
“With what he’s been through this season we’re all so proud of him.
“The way he’s bounced back and the character and the resilience he’s shown, that kind of shows in his team.
“We want to personify his character. I love him and trust him – he’s top.
“He deserves all the success and all the happiness he’s getting.”