Aldershot Town captain Aaron Jones is looking forward to stepping out on the hallowed turf at Wembley Stadium on Sunday in the FA Trophy final.
Jones is set to skipper the Shots for Sunday’s final against National League North outfit Spennymoor Town.
“The opportunity to go to that stadium with the history that’s there and hopefully lead the group out would be a special day, not just for me but for all the boys,” said Jones.
“As a kid growing up playing football it’s something you dream of doing, so for us to be able to go there for this town means the world to us.
“The staff have done a really good job of keeping us grounded and keeping us present.
“It’s been business as usual in terms of training and preparation.”
