Aldershot Town midfielder Josh Barrett is feeling positive ahead of Sunday’s FA Trophy final at Wembley Stadium.
The Shots will face National League North outfit Spennymoor Town in Sunday’s final, and Barrett is looking forward to what promises to be a special occasion.
“We’ve had a really good week of training,” said Barrett.
“We had a good session this morning and will have another one tomorrow and then head up there.
“We’re as positive as we can be right now.
“We’ve got to control it a little bit and take it in, take our time and not get too excited.
“We’re seeing Wembley tomorrow so that will be nice for the lads to go out and get a little feel for everything.
“It’s exciting – we’re all excited.
“It will be nice to play on a really good pitch.
“With nearly 20,000 Shots fans coming we’ve got unbelievable support – we hope to send them home happy.”
