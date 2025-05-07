Aldershot Town striker Jack Barham is looking forward to stepping out on the hallowed turf at Wembley Stadium.
The Shots will make their first-ever trip to the national stadium on Sunday, when they will face Spennymoor Town in the FA Trophy final.
Barham was on the scoresheet as the Shots wrapped up their National League campaign with a 2-1 win at home to Yeovil Town on Bank Holiday Monday.
Barham was delighted to finish the league campaign with another goal, and can’t wait for Sunday’s final at Wembley.
“I’m pleased to get another goal and add to my tally but it was a bit of a stop-start game against Yeovil with not much quality,” said Barham.
“It was probably a typical end-of-season kind of game but we've managed to get a win and that was important going into Wembley on Sunday.
“The whole club is looking forward to Sunday – what a day it's going to be.
“We'll really enjoy this week and take it in.
“We said before the Yeovil game to get a win and take it into the final because we have dipped a little bit in form.
“It's one of those situations where you've always got your eye on the final because no one wants to get injured.
“We knew how it was going to be leading up to Wembley, but it was important we got a win.”
Barham scored the dramatic late winner in Aldershot’s 2-1 win against Woking in the FA Trophy semi-finals, and he admitted he would love to score at Wembley on Sunday.
“I'm raring to go and my confidence is high going into Sunday,” said Barham.
“I'm really looking forward to it – hopefully I can get the goals and lift the trophy at Wembley.”