Aldershot Town manager Tommy Widdrington wants his history-making side to return from Wembley as winners.
The Shots will make their first-ever trip to the national stadium on Sunday, when they will face Spennymoor Town in the FA Trophy final.
Widdrington is aware of the enormity of the match, but insists he will prepare his side as he would for any other game.
“We’ll train on Friday and Saturday before going up to London and having a rest before the big game,” said Widdrington.
“Hopefully the lads can sleep. The best rest you can have is sleep, but it’s difficult when you’ve got a big thing on your mind.
“I can imagine before the Woking semi-final the lads knew it was built up to a massive game.
“This is going to be built up to be an even bigger game, but it’s about how we treat it and we’ll be treating the preparation exactly how we’ve treated it with every other game.
“You’ve got to enjoy these days. I’ve been in football since I was 16 years old and there are not many of these days that come around.
“I’ve been lucky to be involved in games at Wembley and at Cardiff but some lads might never get this opportunity again.
“It’s every kid’s dream to play at Wembley.
“It will be a huge game for my staff and I, but we’ll enjoy it.
“Wembley is a place for winners. We’ve got there, and we want to come back as winners.
“The lads should enjoy it, but they’ll enjoy it by playing well and preparing well.”
The Shots will go to Wembley on Saturday and get used to their surroundings before the following day’s final, and Widdrington is looking forward to seeing the Aldershot fans on Sunday.
“It will be a different animal when we walk in there and we’ve got almost 20,000 Shots fans at one end of the pitch,” said Widdrington. “I’m looking forward to that.
“If one in ten of those extra thousands of people that are coming to watch us at Wembley come and see us a couple of times at the beginning of next season at home that would be great.
“People won’t forget how they feel about going to Wembley – people of all ages from toddlers to great grandparents.
“There’ll be emotional people at Wembley because of the people who aren’t there to enjoy it, but the people who have passed on will be looking over us.
“I hope we have a great day.”