Aldershot Town assistant manager Hugo Langton is looking forward to Sunday’s FA Trophy final at Wembley Stadium.
The Shots are set to play at the national stadium for the first time in the club’s history, and will face National League North outfit Spennymoor Town in Sunday’s final.
“We trained this morning and have got one more training session on Saturday and we’ll be as ready the best we can be the same as we have all season,” said Langton.
“Nothing has changed in terms of the way we approach games – we’ll be ready to go and look forward to it.
“You can’t pretend it’s not a normal game, it’s very different to what we’re used to.
“It’s a day we want to enjoy.
“We want our families to enjoy it, we want our supporters to enjoy it and everyone who works at the club – whether they are volunteers or not – to make the most of the day, but ultimately it comes down to a game of football.
“Spennymoor will be saying the same thing. We both want to win the game, but I’m sure both sides regardless of the outcome will enjoy the occasion.”
To hear Langton’s full thoughts ahead of Sunday’s game, watch the video at the top of this article.