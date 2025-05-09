Aldershot Town midfielder James Henry is hoping to send the Shots fans home happy from Wembley on Sunday.
The Shots will face National League North outfit Spennymoor Town in Sunday’s FA Trophy final at Wembley Stadium, and Henry is hoping the Shots can come out on top and win some silverware.
“We’re all ready to go,” said Henry.
“There were a few things that needed to be sorted out this week – preparation has been as normal out on the training pitch.
“Excitement is starting to build, you can see it around the town and it should be a great day out.
“It will be great to see the fans – we had a great turnout for the Woking game and you could see what it meant to them getting to Wembley and getting the chance to win some silverware.
“Hopefully we can do the business. It will be a tough game, and we’ll go there hoping to win.”
To hear Henry’s full thoughts ahead of Sunday’s game, watch the video at the top of this article.