Aldershot Town marked their Wembley Stadium debut in style with an emphatic 3-0 win against Spennymoor Town in the FA Trophy final.
Second-half goals from Jack Barham, Dan Ellison and Josh Barrett fired the Shots to a deserved victory on their first appearance at the national stadium.
The Moors had the first shot on target of the afternoon in the fifth minute when Glen Taylor’s overhead kick was comfortably held by Shots keeper Marcus Dewhurst.
Spennymoor had another chance a minute later when a corner was cleared to Corey McKeown on the edge of the box, but McKeown sliced his effort well over the bar.
The Shots created their first chance of the afternoon on 12 minutes when James Henry’s cross found Barham, who rose well at the near post and flicked his header just wide of the far post.
Aldershot went close again three minutes later when Henry dinked an inviting ball to the back post to Tyler Frost, and Frost’s volley was parried away for a corner by Spennymoor keeper Brad James at his near post.
Spennymoor had a huge chance to take the lead in the 23rd minute when Finley Shrimpton broke away and drove forward down the right-hand channel before cutting the ball back to the unmarked Rob Ramshaw in the box, but Ramshaw’s low effort was well saved by Dewhurst.
The Shots nearly went ahead a minute later when Dejan Tetek played the ball to Josh Barrett on the half-turn 30 yards from goal, and Barrett drove forward to the edge of the box and hit a curling effort which was well parried behind by James for a corner.
The Moors had a good chance to take the lead on 37 minutes when Ramshaw picked out McKeown on the edge of the box, but McKeown’s low effort went wide of the far post.
Aldershot responded with a decent chance three minutes later when Barrett received the ball just outside the box and turned sharply before hitting a swerving right-foot effort which was well held by James.
Henry was next to try his luck for the Shots on 41 minutes when he received the ball by the halfway line and drove forward before firing his right-foot shot over the bar from 25 yards out.
The Shots had the final chance of the first half in the 44th minute when Theo Widdrington’s curling effort from just outside the box was comfortably held by James.
Aldershot were quick out of the traps at the start of the second half and took the lead three minutes into the second period after a free-flowing move.
Barrett laid the ball off to Henry, who drove down the right-hand channel. Henry pulled the ball back to Barham in the box, and Barham produced a composed right-foot finish into the bottom right-hand corner of the net past James to send the Shots fans behind the goal delirious.
Shots boss Tommy Widdrington made his first change of the afternoon on 57 minutes, when Kai Corbett replaced Tetek.
Aldershot nearly doubled their advantage a minute later when Barrett worked a yard of space on the edge of the box and hit a low right-foot shot just wide of the left-hand post.
The Shots went close again in the 64th minute when Corbett’s cross was cleared to Barrett, but Barrett’s effort was well blocked.
Aldershot did double their advantage on 71 minutes when Barrett’s corner picked out Dan Ellison, who deftly guided his header into the far right-hand corner of the net.
Widdrington made his second substitution three minutes later, with Kwame Thomas replacing Barham.
The Shots boss made another change in the 82nd minute, with Maxwell Mullins replacing Henry.
Aldershot sealed their victory in style on 87 minutes when Barrett hit a superb left-foot volley into the top right-hand corner of the net past the helpless James.
Widdrington made his fourth change two minutes later, with substitute keeper Jordi van Stappershpoef replacing Dewhurst.
The Shots nearly went 4-0 up in stoppage time when Frost’s effort was well saved by James.
Olly Scott replaced Frost in stoppage time, and Aldershot comfortably saw out the last couple of minutes of added time to mark their Wembley debut in style and claim the FA Trophy.