Aldershot Town defender Dan Ellison was delighted after scoring his first goal for the club at Wembley.
Ellison scored the second goal as the Shots ran out 3-0 winners against National League North outfit Spennymoor Town in the FA Trophy final.
The match was goalless at half-time, but the Shots dominated the second half to run out emphatic winners in the club’s first ever game at the national stadium.
“It’s unbelievable – what an occasion to score in,” said Ellison.
“The whole team were brilliant. We’ve gone down in history.
“In the first half we controlled the game and wore Spennymoor down.
“In the second half we picked out the holes that were created from Spennymoor tiring.
“It was a brilliant performance.”
Ellison’s goal arrived from a set piece, as he got across his man at the near post to head home Josh Barrett’s corner, and the Shots defender admitted it was a move the team had been working on.
“We worked on it the day before the game and I thought it suits me,” said Ellison.
“I’m absolutely buzzing to score. It was a perfect day.
“The Shots fans were amazing – it felt like the whole stadium was full of Shots fans.
“It hit me when we walked out for the warm up.
“The nerves went away as the game went on, and it felt like a normal game.
“It was a brilliant occasion. When it was 3-0 and we knew it was over it was unbelievable.
“To be 3-0 up and be passing the ball around and keeping the ball – it’s an unbelievable feeling.
“The Aldershot fans must be so happy and I’m so pleased for them.
“We’re all buzzing. It’s a great end to the season and it will go down in Shots history.
“I’m so happy.”