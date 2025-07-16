Aldershot Town kickstarted their pre-season campaign in style with an emphatic 6-0 win at regular summer opponents Badshot Lea.
Goals from Dejan Tetek, Tyler Frost, Tristan Abrahams, Trialist B, Cameron Hargreaves and Kiban Rai secured a convincing victory against Aldershot’s step-five neighbours in front of a crowd of 827.
Shots boss Tommy Widdrington brought a 23-man squad to Westfield Lane which comprised a mixture of first-team players, new signings, academy prospects and trialists.
The Shots opened the scoring in the eighth minute through Tetek. The Serb received the ball on the right-hand corner of the penalty area, and after jinking past his marker, curled an inch-perfect left-footed shot into the top corner.
Aldershot controlled possession in the middle of the park from the offset, although a determined Baggies defence did well to keep clear-cut chances to a minimum before the first water break.
Shortly before the half-hour mark, Hady Ghandour found the ball at his feet 30 yards out. With a trio of defenders closing him down, Ghandour played a perfectly-weighted pass for Frost to meet the ball on the edge of the penalty area, and without breaking stride he slotted calmly into the bottom right-hand corner to make it 2-0.
Youngsters Harry Thorpe and Haydon Vaughan almost combined twice for a third, however the home keeper produced two impressive saves.
The Shots returned to the pitch for the second half with a completely changed starting XI, including a host of new signings. However, it was Hargreaves and Theo Widdrington who showed their quality in midfield and controlled the tempo of the match.
New arrival Rai received a warm reception, and almost made it 3-0 on 66 minutes. A defence-splitting pass from Widdrington found the former Newport County man in on goal, although impressive tracking from the home defence made the chance more difficult than it ought to have been, and Rai’s shot was well saved.
Play was halted momentarily by a knock to new Shots signing Josh Brooking, although the defender managed to leave the field standing with the assistance of the physio team.
The floodgates opened in the 77th minute, after a foul on Kwame Thomas earned the visitors a free kick 30 yards from goal. With Maxwell Mullins and Abrahams standing over it, the former ran over the ball before Abrahams fired a pinpoint strike into the bottom left-hand corner for his first Shots goal to make it 3-0.
The Shots then scored a fourth shortly afterwards. A chance on the right for Thomas looked to have been squandered, before a lucky deflection allowed the ball to fall to Rai, who squared to Trialist B for a simple finish.
Not to be outdone by the debutants, Hargreaves got in on the act just four minutes later. With what was almost a mirror image of Tetek’s opener, the number seven curled the ball into the postage stamp from the left-hand corner of the area to make it 5-0.
With the result now a foregone conclusion, there was time for one more goal for the travelling side.
Academy prospect Joe Lewis-Evans received the ball wide on the right, before drilling a precise low cross into the path of Rai, who slotted away a debut goal with the very last kick of the game to make it 6-0.
