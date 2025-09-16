The majority of the game in the opening stages was played in midfield with neither team getting much of a look at goal. Stephen Wearne broke towards Aldershot’s goal in the 16th minute after a rare misplaced pass by Dejan Tetek, but Jed Meerholz did brilliantly to jockey the Carlisle midfielder and get enough of a block on his shot to make a comfortable save for Shots keeper Marcus Dewhurst.