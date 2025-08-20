Aldershot Town’s winless start to the season continued as they lost a five-goal thriller 3-2 at home to Eastleigh in the National League.
The Shots produced a spirited comeback from 3-0 down, but Ryan Hill’s two penalties weren’t enough to secure a share of the spoils as the Spitfires claimed the three points in front of a crowd of 2,352 at the EBB Stadium.
The Shots were quick out of the traps and nearly took the lead in spectacular style in the third minute when Josh Barrett chested the ball down and fired a volley goalwards which cannoned off the crossbar, with Eastleigh keeper Nick Townsend rooted to the spot.
The Spitfires created their first opportunity of the evening on 13 minutes when Josh Lundstram’s superb ball over the top played in Paul McCallum, whose shot was well saved by advancing Shots keeper Marcus Dewhurst.
Aldershot went straight back up the pitch and James Clarridge let fly with a powerful low shot from distance which was well parried away to safety by Townsend.
Eastleigh went close from a set piece in the 24th minute when Lundstram delivered a free kick into the box and the ball eventually dropped to Aaron Pierre, who hit his shot wide of the left-hand post.
The Shots had a good opportunity to take the lead a minute later when Hady Ghandour burst clear down the left-hand channel and cut the ball back towards Barrett in the middle of the box, but Eastleigh recovered and the chance went begging.
The end-to-end nature of the Hampshire derby continued and the Spitfires went close on 29 minutes when Angel Waruih won possession high up the pitch and drove forward before curling his shot just wide of the far right-hand post.
The visitors did take the lead a minute later when a ball over the top played in Aaron Blair, who advanced goalwards and showed good composure to place his finish through Dewhurst’s legs.
Aldershot nearly got back on level terms in the 37th minute when Barrett played a neat one-two with Ghandour before curling a low shot goalwards which was well blocked.
The Spitfires nearly doubled their advantage in first-half stoppage time, but Pierre headed over at the back post from a corner.
The Shots then had strong appeals for handball when Dejan Tetek’s cross to the back post was headed down by Maxwell Mullins, but referee Jason Richardson wasn’t interested and waved away the penalty appeals.
There was still time for Eastleigh to go close once more before the break when Waruih picked out Lundstram in the box, but Lundstram’s low shot went just wide of the far right-hand post.
The second half got off to the worst possible start for the Shots, who went 2-0 down in the 48th minute. The Spitfires won a free kick in a dangerous position, and Archie Harris’ pinpoint delivery picked out the unmarked Pierre at the back post, who emphatically headed home.
Eastleigh went 3-0 up five minutes later when Harris delivered another superb cross into the box which was headed home into the left-hand corner of the net by Temi Eweka.
Aldershot immediately gave themselves a lifeline when Cameron Hargreaves burst into the box and was fouled by Luis Fernandez to win the Shots a penalty. Hill stepped up and sent Townsend the wrong way from the spot, firing his 55th-minute penalty into the roof of the net.
Shots manager Tommy Widdrington then made a double change, with Kwame Thomas and Archy Taylor replacing Keane Anderson and Mullins.
Eastleigh had a decent chance to score their fourth of the evening in the 58th minute, but McCallum’s header went over the bar.
The Shots won a free kick in a promising position four minutes later, and Barrett’s delivery was cleared to Hargreaves, who volleyed wide of the left-hand post.
Hill then cut in from the left and found Clarridge on 64 minutes, and Clarridge took a touch before firing his shot over the bar.
Aldershot had another chance a minute later when Thomas found Barrett in the box, who took a touch before hitting a volley goalwards which was well held by Townsend.
Eastleigh had a good chance to extend their lead in the 67th minute when Harris burst clear down the left and cut the ball back to McCallum, whose shot was superbly blocked by Jed Meerholz.
The Shots won their second penalty of the evening seven minutes later when Taylor showed good feet to beat his man and was fouled just inside the box. Hill stepped up from the spot and again sent Townsend the wrong way, calmly placing his low spot kick into the left-hand side of the net.
Widdrington then made his third change of the evening on 76 minutes, with Tristan Abrahams replacing Barrett.
Abrahams nearly got the Shots back on level terms in the 80th minute when his fierce shot from the edge of the box hit the side netting.
Aldershot continued to push for a leveller and they went close again five minutes later when Tetek cut in from the right and hit a powerful left-foot shot which was spilled by Townsend, but Eastleigh managed to scramble the loose ball clear.
The Spitfires were reduced to ten men on 90 minutes when McCallum was sent off for a strong challenge on Dewhurst.
Nine minutes of added time were indicated as the hosts continued to push for an equaliser.
Kiban Rai replaced Meerholz in the 94th minute, and the Shots went desperately close a minute later when Abrahams’ flicked header went just wide of the far right-hand post.
The Shots continued to push and Hill’s 98th-minute shot was deflected behind for a corner. The resulting set piece found Will Nightingale, who headed wide as Aldershot slipped to a third successive National League defeat.
Next up for the Shots is a trip to Solihull Moors in the National League on Saturday, August 23 (3pm kick-off).
