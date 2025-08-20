Aldershot Town manager Tommy Widdrington felt his side deserved better after they lost 3-2 against Boston United.
The Shots played more than an hour with ten men after Theo Widdrington was sent off, but they created numerous chances.
“We're not getting the rub of the green,” said the Aldershot boss.
“We've scored two really good goals but we have to take culpability for the goals we've conceded.
“For the first goal we've allowed a ball in the box far too easily and then we've given Boston a free header in the box.
“We knew about that as a threat so I'm disappointed with that side of things.
“I thought we were in control of the game before the dismissal, and we then controlled large parts with ten men.
“Sometimes when you lose a game it's not fair.
“I can think of at least two or three real penalty shouts we had – one is an absolute stonewall penalty – but we're not getting those decisions at the minute.
“We've got to keep going.
“I'm not at all disappointed with the application of the lads in their work ethic and their willingness to play for the badge.
“That's part of what we are as a football club – it's a non-negotiable.
“It's a really hard one to swallow because I thought we deserved to take something from the game.”
Hady Ghandour scored Aldershot’s first goal to continue his good form, and Widdrington was delighted with his performance.
“I'm a big fan of Hady,” said Widdrington.
“He's been really unfortunate with nasty injuries but I thought his general play was really good.
“When he got the opportunity it was a great finish.
“I'm pleased for him because he puts the work in – he's one of the first on the training ground and one of the last off.”
