Aldershot Town manager Tommy Widdrington felt there were positives to take after his side lost 2-1 against Brighton & Hove Albion under-21s in the National League Cup.
“I thought it was a really good competitive game,” said Widdrington.
“There wasn't too much physicality in it but there was plenty of athleticism and technical ability on show.
“I've got to give Brighton credit as they didn't react negatively when we looked like we would take the game away from them with a really good goal.
“We helped Brighton with the error we made leading up to their first goal, and then a challenge we didn't win a long way from our goal put them through for quite an easy second goal.
“The two goals we've conceded are disappointing, but there are a lot of positives.
“A lot of young lads got minutes against a very good side.
“Josh Barrett got another hour under his belt, as did Tristan Abrahams, so there are a lot of positives.
“I was just disappointed – and I don't like using that word but I was disappointed – with the way we reacted as a group to a mistake one of our lads made.
“I thought we gave Brighton a really good game and I'm sure we've got more positives out of it than I can think of at the moment.
“The vast majority of our team were young lads who should be happy with what they've done.”
Hady Ghandour scored Aldershot’s goal after coming off the bench on his return from a minor injury, and Widdrington has big hopes for the striker this season.
“I hope he stays fit,” said Widdrington. “He had some horrendous injuries last year.
“We want to keep him healthy and fit. If we do that I think he'll be a handful in the National League – I think he'll score goals.”
