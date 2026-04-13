Aldershot Town secured their place in next season’s National League despite losing 1-0 at home to Gateshead.
Harry Chapman’s 11th-minute goal was enough to give the Heed all three points in front of a crowd of 2,022 at The EBB Stadium, but defeats elsewhere for Brackley Town and Morecambe sealed their relegations and confirmed Aldershot’s safety.
The Shots nearly went ahead in the ninth minute when captain Ryan Hill’s through ball sent Callum Stewart in on goal, but Stewart’s strike was beaten away by Gateshead keeper Adam Desbois.
The visitors took the lead two minutes later when Chapman found some space on the left-hand side of the box and fired his finish into the bottom corner.
The Shots almost got back on level terms when Dejan Tetek looped a through ball to Ryheem Sheckleford, whose effort from a tight angle was well saved by Desbois.
Aldershot went close again in the 42nd minute when Hill’s shot forced another good save from Desbois.
Chadwick nearly scored his second of the afternoon on 58 minutes when his effort was kept out by a superb save from Shots keeper Coniah Boyce-Clarke, who stretched himself across his goal and deflected the ball away with his legs.
The Shots nearly equalised in the 76th minute when Cameron Hargreaves’ header across goal found Stewart, whose header hit the top of the crossbar.
Stewart went close again two minutes later when he turned sharply in the box before getting a shot away that forced an excellent reaction save from Desbois.
Aldershot continued to push for a leveller and went close when Will Nightingale’s powerful header went just over the bar.
The Shots almost scored a late equaliser in stoppage time when Theo Widdrington’s curling effort towards the top right-hand corner was superbly tipped away by Desbois.
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