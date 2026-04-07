Aldershot Town fell to a 3-0 defeat at Wealdstone in the National League on Easter Monday.
Goals from Dom Hutchinson, Ashley Nathaniel-George and Olufela Olomola gave the hosts all three points in front of a crowd of 1,812 at Grosvenor Vale.
The Shots created the first chance of the afternoon when Charlie Warren’s left-foot shot forced a smart save from Wealdstone keeper Dante Baptiste.
The hosts responded immediately and took the lead in the second minute when Nathan Tshikuna’s through ball found Hutchinson, who took one touch before firing his strike past Shots keeper Coniah Boyce-Clarke and into the roof of the net.
Warren nearly equalised for the Shots on eight minutes when his low free kick was superbly saved by Baptiste.
The Shots went close again in the 16th minute when James Henry’s low cross found Brody Peart, who couldn’t get the necessary connection to force the ball home.
The Stones almost doubled their advantage on 32 minutes when Sean Adarkwa found Hutchinson, but Ryheem Sheckleford made a superb recovery tackle to snuff out the danger.
The Shots had a decent chance to get back on level terms in the 65th minute when Sheckleford drove into the penalty area and floated a cross towards Callum Stewart, who couldn’t get over the ball enough to guide his header on target.
Stewart turned provider on 84 minutes when he delivered an inch-perfect cross towards the head of Kwame Thomas, who made a good connection with the ball but sent his header just wide of the left-hand post.
The Stones doubled their advantage in the 87th minute when Nathaniel-George cut inside and placed his effort into the bottom corner.
The hosts made it 3-0 in stoppage time when Olomola curled his effort into the corner of the net.
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