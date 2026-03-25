Aldershot Town manager John Coleman admitted his side are in a relegation battle after they lost 2-1 at home to National League play-off chasers Boreham Wood.
Regan Booty’s double condemned the Shots to a sixth successive defeat, despite Brody Peart pulling a goal back.
“We can't keep giving teams a two-goal lead,” said Coleman.
“Conceding from a corner is pathetic defending by us.
“For the second goal the referee has probably got a little bit in our way, but it's a great finish by the lad.
“Boreham Wood have got a lot of quality in their side. They showed it in flashes, but we had a moment of quality with Brody's finish.
“There was nothing in the game. It was an horrific night with the conditions and both teams should be credited for how they tried to play.
“We've got to keep battling away, but we've got to be better.
“Our shooting has got to be better, and our delivery is nowhere near as good as it should be.
“When we do get it right we can open teams up, but the final pass is always astray.
“Boreham Wood were better than us for little parts – probably about a ten-minute spell in the first half – and they've defended better than us. They've had to defend the same corners we had to.
“To go behind from the first corner we concede after two-and-a-half minutes is ridiculous. That should be locked down – the ball should be cleared.
“We've had two chances to clear and we didn't, and then their lad has flashed it through a ruck of players.
“We've got to keep it tighter because we're not staying in games.
“We shouldn't be having to score three goals to try to win a game of football.
“I can't fault the work rate or the effort, but maybe Boreham Wood are just a bit better than us.
“There was a big moment in the game at 1-0 when we have what we feel is a clear penalty for us not given.
“It sticks in my throat a bit. It feels as though there's an agenda against us. I know there isn't, but it's hard to not feel that way when you see it happening week in, week out.
“When you're fighting down there that's what happens. We've got to fight through it.
“We've got to keep giving it everything we've got, but we've got to start keeping the ball out of our net because if we don't we're in serious relegation trouble.
“We've got to realise if we don't start winning soon we're in serious trouble.
“Until we stop gifting goals away we're going to be in the same boat every week.
“I've got a pool of players I can pick from and unfortunately whoever I pick they make a mistake.
“If anyone wants to point the finger, point it at me. I pick the team, set them up, tell them how to play and do the patterns of play. Blame me. Don't blame the players.
“I'm looking to make our supporters proud every time we take the field of play. They have been brilliant since I've been here. I can't fault them.
“They've been absolutely superb so I can't want to reward them any more than I already do.
“Our lads have got to realise we're in a dogfight.”
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