Aldershot Town fell to a dramatic 3-2 defeat to Woking in an eventful and typically fiery Surrey-Hampshire derby at the Laithwaite Community Stadium on Saturday.
Brody Peart and Theo Widdrington were on target for the Shots, but goals from Joe Gbode and Harry Beautyman (2) gave the Cards all three points in front of a crowd of 4,993.
The home side took the lead in the the 12th minute when Jamie Andrews’ corner was flicked on by Olly Sanderson towards the back post, where Gbode was able to nod home despite Shots keeper Coniah Boyce-Clarke getting a strong hand to the ball.
The Cards doubled their advantage on 21 minutes when Aaron Drewe’s corner found the head of captain Harry Beautyman, who rose well to make it 2-0.
Peart pulled a goal back for the Shots on the half-hour mark in spectacular style when his curling effort from the edge of the area beat Cards keeper Will Jaaskelainen and found the top corner.
The Cards won a penalty early in the second half when Matt Ward went to ground after a challenge from Ryheem Sheckleford. Beautyman stepped up from the spot and fired his 53rd-minute penalty past Boyce-Clarke to restore the Cards’ two-goal cushion.
The Shots scored their second of the afternoon in the 67th minute when Josh Barrett’s low cross was prodded home from close range by Widdrington.
Woking thought they had scored a fourth when Tariq Hinds forced Boyce-Clarke into an awkward clearance and Sanderson volleyed the ball into the net, but the assistant referee adjudged Hinds to have been in an initial offside position and disallowed the goal.
Aldershot nearly scored a late equaliser when Charlie Warren’s shot forced a save from Jaaskelainen, but the Cards held on to condemn the Shots to a derby defeat.
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