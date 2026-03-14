Aldershot Town slipped to a 3-0 defeat at home to National League promotion-chasers York City.
Goals from Ollie Banks, Alex Newby and Josh Stones gave the visitors all three points in front of a crowd of 2,728 at the EBB Stadium.
The Shots started brightly and created their first chance of the afternoon in the seventh minute when Cameron Hargreaves’ right-foot shot was well saved by York keeper Harrison Male at his near post.
The hosts went close again on 15 minutes when Theo Widdrington let fly with a swerving right-foot shot from 30 yards out which flew just wide of the right-hand post.
The Minstermen created their first chance in the 18th minute when Newby cut inside from the left-hand side and hit a low right-foot shot which was well held by Shots keeper Coniah Boyce-Clarke.
The Shots then went close a minute later when Widdrington’s effort was deflected behind for a corner after intricate link-up play between Ryan Hill and Brody Peart.
It was the visitors who took the lead on 24 minutes when Stones laid the ball off to Banks, who hit a superb first-time shot across goal into the left-hand corner of the net.
The Minstermen nearly doubled their advantage two minutes later when Ollie Pearce's right-foot shot across goal from a tight angle went over the bar.
York went close again on 29 minutes when Malachi Fagan Walcott's shot was kept out by Boyce-Clarke.
Aldershot nearly got back on level terms in the 40th minute when Charlie Warren got the ball in the box with his back to goal and rolled his man before hitting a low left-foot shot which was well held by Male.
The visitors almost went 2-0 up two minutes later when Newby's low shot was kept out by Boyce-Clarke at his near post.
Shots boss John Coleman made a double change at half-time, with Kwame Thomas and Dejan Tetek replacing Ryheem Sheckleford and Hargreaves.
Aldershot created their first chance of the second half on 55 minutes, when Olly Scott's left-foot half-volley from the edge of the box was well held by Male.
The Minstermen doubled their advantage in the 59th minute when Jeff King’s cross found Newby, whose first-time right-foot volley across goal found the bottom right-hand corner of the net.
Coleman looked for a way back into the game and made an attacking change on 66 minutes, with Josh Barrett replacing Christy Grogan.
The visitors nearly went 3-0 up when Pearce’s cross found Stones, whose effort was kept out by Boyce-Clarke.
York went close again in the 79th minute when Stones slipped a pass through to Ben Brookes, whose shot across goal hit the outside of the far post.
The Minstermen had another good chance a minute later when Joe Grey's cross from the right found Pearce at the far post, whose shot was kept out by Boyce-Clarke from close range.
York did score their third in the 83rd minute when Greg Olley dispossessed Will Nightingale and drove forward before unselfishly squaring the ball for Stones to tap home into an empty net.
Coleman immediately made his fourth change, with Keane Anderson replacing Widdrington and providing fresh legs in midfield. The fifth change followed on 90 minutes, with Matt Penney replacing Jed Meerholz.
The Minstermen managed the game well in the closing stages as they picked up three crucial points in their promotion push.
The Shots will hope to bounce back when they travel to local rivals Woking in the National League on Saturday, March 21 (12.30pm kick-off).
Aldershot Town: Coniah Boyce-Clarke, Ryan Hill (c), Will Nightingale, Christy Grogan (Josh Barrett 66), Olly Scott, Jed Meerholz (Matt Penney 90), Theo Widdrington (Keane Anderson 84), Cameron Hargreaves (Dejan Tetek 46), Ryheem Sheckleford (Kwame Thomas 46), Charlie Warren, Brody Peart.
Substitutes not used: Pat Nash, Callum Stewart.
York City: Harrison Male, Jeff King, Malachi Fagan-Walcott, Zak Johnson, Mark Kitching (Morgan Williams 78), Ollie Banks (Joe Grey 72), Alex Hunt (Dan Batty 82), Hiram Boateng, Alex Newby (Ben Brookes 72), Josh Stones, Ollie Pearce (Greg Olley 82).
Substitutes not used: George Sykes-Kenworthy, Callum Howe.
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