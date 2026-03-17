Aldershot Town manager John Coleman was disappointed with his side’s defending after they lost 3-0 at home to National League promotion chasers York City.
Goals from Ollie Banks, Alex Newby and Josh Stones gave the visitors all three points at the EBB Stadium.
“We're well in the game and then we concede an awful goal,” said Coleman
“We've got to defend that better. It was a great strike by Ollie Banks, a great finish, but there's nothing in the game at that point.
“We lost our way for five minutes, then we got back on top and missed a couple of chances ourselves.
“We started the second half really well and then a calamitous bit of defending by us and the ball's in our net and it’s 2-0.
“Then we're chasing the game and Will Nightingale, who has been absolutely outstanding, makes a mistake.
“We're not getting the rub of the green. When things are going against you they go against you.
“I've said since day one, you need loads of luck. We had no luck and York had a lot of luck. You generally get it when you're on top because you're a good team.
“York are a very good team, but they didn't have to be good to win the game.
“That's the frustrating thing, we've presented York with their opportunities. They could have scored a couple more which would have made the scoreline even more flattering for them, but that's football.
“We've got to knuckle down. We're in a relegation scrap. I've made no bones about that, even when we were on that good run.
“We can't keep being a plucky loser. We give silly goals away. It's appalling the way we've gone defensively. It's something that sticks in my throat because teams aren't having to work to score goals against us.”
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