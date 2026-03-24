Aldershot Town slipped to a sixth successive National League defeat as they lost 2-1 at home to high-flying Boreham Wood.
Brody Peart was on target for the Shots, but Regan Booty’s double was enough to give the visitors all three points in front of a crowd of 1,366 at the EBB Stadium.
The Shots got off to the worst possible start as they fell behind in the third minute when a corner eventually dropped to Booty, who fired his effort past Shots keeper Coniah Boyce-Clarke.
The Wood doubled their advantage in spectacular style on 16 minutes when Booty intercepted the ball just inside the Aldershot half and his long-range lob went over Boyce-Clarke and dropped into the back of the net.
The Shots looked for a way back into the game and went close in the 20th minute when Charlie Warren cut inside from the right and hit his left-foot shot wide of the far post.
Aldershot did pull a goal back two minutes later when Peart won a loose ball and beat Chris Bush before curling a superb right-foot shot into the far corner net past Boreham Wood keeper Ted Curd.
The visitors almost scored their third of the evening on 43 minutes when Booty’s corner found the unmarked Lewis Richardson in the six-yard box, who put his free header wide of the far post.
The second half got off to a tight start as the Shots looked for a leveller.
The Wood nearly went 3-1 up in the 72nd minute when Abdul Abdulmalik drove forward into the box and hit his shot into the side netting.
Shots boss John Coleman made his first change of the evening a minute later, with Kwame Thomas replacing Josh Barrett.
The visitors went close on 77 minutes when Abdulmalik flicked the ball on to Zak Brunt, who put his shot wide of the far post.
Aldershot almost equalised in the 81st minute when Ryheem Sheckleford drove forward to the edge of the box and fired his shot just wide.
The Shots went even closer a minute later when Peart slipped a pass through to Callum Stewart, whose low shot from the edge of the box was well held by Curd.
Will Nightingale was next to try his luck for the Shots on 83 minutes, but his effort was gathered by Curd at the second attempt.
Sheckleford went close for Aldershot in the 88th minute when his effort took a big deflection and landed on the roof of the net.
The Shots won a free kick in a dangerous position just outside the box in stoppage time, but Peart’s effort went just over the bar.
Aldershot continued to push for a late leveller, but the visitors held on to claim all three points.
Next up for the Shots is a trip to Morecambe in the National League on Saturday, March 28 (3pm kick-off).
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