Aldershot Town returned to winning ways with a crucial 2-0 victory at National League strugglers Morecambe on Saturday.
Late goals from Kwame Thomas and Ryan Hill gave the Shots all three points in front of a crowd of 2,950 at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.
The Shrimps nearly took the lead in the fourth minute when Jack Nolan’s corner deflected off Hill and clipped the crossbar.
The Shots responded strongly and hit the woodwork on 15 minutes when Brody Peart's reverse pass found Cameron Hargreaves, whose first-time finish hit Morecambe keeper Myles Boney's right-hand post.
Aldershot struck the woodwork again three minutes later when James Henry’s free kick floated over Boney and found the head of Christy Grogan, whose header hit the post.
Morecambe went close in the 29th minute when Chris Popov’s volley from a tight angle was well blocked by Shots keeper Coniah Boyce-Clarke.
The Shots nearly went ahead just before half-time on 44 minutes when Hill’s effort went just wide, but the two sides remained on level terms at the break at 0-0.
Morecambe went close early in the second half in the 53rd minute when Nolan’s effort called Boyce-Clarke into action.
The Shrimps went close again on the hour mark when Gwion Edwards crossed into a dangerous area, but Olly Scott made a superb clearance for the Shots.
Aldershot almost scored in the 81st minute when Charlie Warren fired a shot goalwards which called Boney into action.
The Shots took the lead on 87 minutes when Peart’s cross from the right-hand side found Thomas, who tapped home from close range at the back post.
Aldershot won a penalty in second-half stoppage time when Warren was fouled in the box, and Hill stepped up from the spot and fired home to make it 2-0.
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