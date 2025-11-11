Alton drew 1-1 at Thatcham Town in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The visitors took the lead in the 21st minute when Angel Zapata exploited the space with his pace down the left-hand side and his perfectly-weighted cross fell to Zak Nash, who blasted home from 12 yards.
Thatcham were level within ten minutes when Archie Denton headed home from close range.
The hosts were awarded a penalty shortly afterwards, but Brewers keeper Adam Melville dived to his right to make a terrific save from Kaser Chowdhary’s spot kick.
