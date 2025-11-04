Alton slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Tadley Calleva in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
The visitors created a number of chances in the first half but failed to take them and were made to pay in first-half stoppage time when Ash Neal headed home from close range from a corner to give Tadley the lead.
The hosts sealed the three points on 80 minutes when Kieran Rodgers’ shot found the corner of the net to make it 2-0.
