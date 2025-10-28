Alton suffered stoppage-time heartbreak as they lost 3-2 at home to Chipstead in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The visitors took the lead in the tenth minute when a cross into the box was headed home by Jordan Wilson.
The Brewers got back on level terms on 25 minutes when Owen Tanner found Isaac Nash in the penalty area, and Nash fired his shot home from 15 yards.
The visitors regained the lead in the 33rd minute. Alton’s defence failed to deal with a clearance from Chipstead keeper Mo Otuyo, allowing Wilson clear on goal to confidently finish with a deft chip.
The hosts were given a lifeline on 39 minutes when Adam Poynter was fouled in the penalty area. Poynter stepped up from the spot and confidently dispatched his penalty to make it 2-2.
Alton dominated territory and possession in the second half but failed to make it count, and Samuel Williams scored a stoppage-time winner for the visitors.
