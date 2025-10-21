Alton earned an impressive 3-0 victory at home to Eversley & California in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The Brewers took the lead on 24 minutes when the ball fell to Adam Poynter in the box, and Poynter finished clinically from close range.
The home side doubled their advantage just before half-time when Matt Benham's cross fell to Josh Millo, whose first touch set him up to drill the ball into the far corner.
Alton were in control and got the third goal they deserved in the 87th minute when Poynter drifted inside onto his left foot and curled a sublime finish in at the far post.
The Brewers nearly scored a fourth late on, but Alex MacAllister was denied by an excellent save by Eversley & California keeper Josh Selby.
