Alton manager Kevin Adair was frustrated with his side’s first-half performance after they drew 2-2 against Sheerwater in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The Brewers were 1-0 down at half-time but were much improved after the break and led 2-1 before conceding a stoppage-time equaliser.
“If you look at the game as a whole we've probably got what we deserved out the game, which is a point,” said Adair.
“We didn't compete for the first half – it was probably the most abject, disappointing performance and harshest half-time team talk we've had to have so far.
“We couldn't go in and look to make changes because there were that many things that were wrong, so collectively we've got to be better.
“We set up in a certain way but don't carry out simple instructions and it makes it difficult – the whole game plan goes out the window.
“We were 1-0 down at half-time and probably lucky to be only 1-0 down.
“In the second half we came out and for 45 minutes we were very good and knocked on the door.
“We got the two goals and looked comfortable and then for the equaliser we haven't dealt with a ball in our six-yard box.
“That's three games where we've conceded in stoppage time – it has cost us a point at Tooting, it's cost us going into the next round of the FA Cup and it's cost us two points here.
“If we've got aspirations to be in and around the top of the league that can't keep happening.
“Until we manage moments better we’ll keep dropping points.
“We have to look at our season so far and say we are where we should be because we're not doing enough to finish games off.
“We're switching off at times and it's costing us.”
