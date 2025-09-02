Alton conceded a stoppage-time equaliser as they drew 2-2 at home to Sheerwater in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
Second-half goals from Alex MacAllister and Adam Poynter put the Brewers 2-1 up, but Alfie Burton’s equaliser meant honours finished even in front of a crowd of 176 at Anstey Park Enclosure.
The visitors had the first clearcut chance of the evening in the 14th minute when they won a free kick just outside the box. Harvey Valter’s effort was superbly tipped onto the post by Brewers keeper Rhomey Ashby-Hammond, before Rahman Ajibola’s follow-up was well saved by Ashby-Hammond.
The Sheers did take the lead on 24 minutes when Ashby-Hammond was dispossessed by Elliott York outside the area and York calmly placed his right-foot finish into the empty net.
The visitors nearly doubled their advantage in the 40th minute when Ajibola’s curling right-foot shot from just outside the box was well saved by Ashby-Hammond.
The Brewers almost got back on level terms two minutes later when Joshua Millo’s header went just wide.
Alton had the first chance of the second half on 57 minutes when Poynter’s free kick found Alex Merrifield at the back post, who fired his effort over the bar from close range.
The Brewers did get back on level terms in the 74th minute when Poynter’s superb through ball sent MacAllister in on goal, and he produced a composed finish into the bottom left-hand corner of the net past Sheers keeper Drew Churchwell.
The turnaround was completed four minutes later when Angel Zapata was fouled in the box to win Alton a penalty. Poynter stepped up from the spot and sent Churchwell the wrong way as he dispatched his penalty into the bottom left-hand corner of the net to put Alton 2-1 up.
The Sheers equalised in stoppage time when Burton forced the ball home from close range.
Next up for the Brewers is a trip to Corinthian-Casuals in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday, September 6 (3pm kick-off).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.