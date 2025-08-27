Alton manager Kevin Adair felt a draw was a fair result after his side drew 3-3 against Badshot Lea in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
“We went 1-0 up and had chances to go two or three up,” said Adair.
“We don't take them and then allow Badshot Lea in the game.
“They're honest, hard working, cover good ground and have a way of playing.
“We should have exploited the areas that they leave better, but we didn't, and they exploited ours.
“We were poor on the transition and they scored two goals down one side of the pitch where the ball carrier carried it too far.
“We go 3-1 down but when we're on the back foot we seem to be a bit more positive.
“We were aggressive, kept attacking and got the penalty to go in at half-time 3-2 down.
“In the second half we made changes and it definitely gave us a more positive view of how we went about the second half.
“We spent most of the last 20 minutes in the final third.
“It was good character to come back but we need to take advantage of the moments when we have the opportunities.
“I think a draw is probably fair.
“It is an open league and the team that becomes the most consistent is going to be there or thereabouts come the end of the season.
“We're happy with what we're doing.
“We're making our own mistakes that we need to get better at – if we stop making them then we would be in a better position.
“At the end of September and start of October is when it will all be judged so we'll see what happens.
“We'll keep working on how we want to play and how we want to do things.”
