Alton exited the Emirates FA Cup with a 2-0 defeat at Swindon Supermarine in their preliminary round replay on Monday night.
The hosts took the lead on the half-hour mark when a cross to the back post was headed home from close range by Sid Gbla.
Swindon doubled their advantage on 79 minutes with a crisp finish by Brooks Leipus.
The Brewers looked for a way back into the game and Alex MacAllister hit a stinging free kick that Swindon keeper Luke Purnell superbly pushed over the bar.
Alex Merrifield had a goal disallowed for offside in stoppage time as Alton exited the FA Cup.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.