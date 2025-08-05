Alton reached the preliminary round of the FA Cup with a comprehensive 5-0 win at home to Wincanton Town.
The Brewers took the lead on six minutes when Ed Dryden’s angled delivery found Adam Poynter, who instinctively lashed the ball into the far corner with his left foot from the corner of the penalty area.
The hosts doubled their advantage on 42 minutes when Josh Millo swapped passes with Poynter and curled his effort into the far corner.
Alton went 3-0 up a couple of minutes into the second half when Alex MacAllister headed home from close range from a corner.
The fourth came on 75 minutes when Poynter delivered the ball into a dangerous area and Liam Marshall arrived to finish first time.
The Brewers scored their fifth and final goal of the afternoon on 87 minutes, when skipper Alex Merrifield glanced a header into the net from a corner.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.