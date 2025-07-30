Alton started their 2025-26 Combined Counties Premier Division South campaign with a 3-2 win at Fleet Town.
The visitors created the first chance on six minutes when Adam Poynter headed just wide from Josh Stepney’s delivery into the box.
The pace of the game was frantic as both sides battled to take control, but Angel Zapata caused Fleet problems with his pace.
The first goal came against the run of play as Fleet took the lead when a long throw found Alton wanting and Ollie Burke’s effort was driven into the net via a deflection.
Fleet didn't hold the lead for long as the visitors struck back immediately. Matt Benham slipped a pass into Alex MacAllister and in one movement he rifled a shot into the corner of the net from 25 yards.
Five minutes later the visitors took the lead. Jamie Phillips slipped MacAllister in again and his goalbound shot was parried by Fleet keeper Sam Gray into the path of Owen Tanner, who finished from close range.
At the start of the second half it was still Alton on top and they should have gone further ahead five minutes in.
Benham slipped in Luke Perkins, but with just Gray to beat he dragged his shot wide. Alton continued to pour forward and minutes later the lead was extended. Perkins won the ball and rolled in MacAllister, in who confidently dispatched the chance into the corner of the net.
The visitors should have put the match to bed, but Gray saved well from MacAllister to keep Fleet in the game.
Fleet halved their deficit just after the hour mark when Andy Matthews forced the ball home from a corner.
That lead to a nervy last 20 minutes for the visitors, but Alton held on to claim the three points.
Comments
