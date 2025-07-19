Alton slipped to a 6-2 defeat at home to Cove in a pre-season friendly.
The Brewers trailed 3-1 at half-time and conceded three more goals after the break to fall to defeat at Anstey Park Enclosure.
The visitors raced into a 3-0 lead in the opening 23 minutes, before Liam Marshall pulled a goal back for the Brewers on 24 minutes with an emphatic right-foot finish at the near post into the roof of the net.
Cove missed a penalty just before half-time, but the visitors restored their three-goal advantage from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute, before adding a fifth five minutes later and going 6-1 up on 73 minutes.
Luke Perkins pulled a goal back for Alton in the 88th minute when he got on the end of a ball over the top and produced a composed right-foot finish into the bottom left-hand corner of the net.
Next up for the Brewers is a pre-season friendly at home to Frimley Green on Tuesday, July 22 (7.45pm kick-off).
