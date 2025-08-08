Alton continued their encouraging start to the season with a 2-0 win at home to Camberley Town in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The Brewers weren’t at their best on the night, but still managed to pick up the three points.
The first half was a tight affair, with a shortage of clear-cut chances.
The second half was played in much the same way, and only a superb tackle from Ed Dryden stopped Camberley taking the lead.
The key moment in the game arrived on 71 minutes, when Joshua Millo was tripped in Camberley’s box and Alton were awarded a penalty.
Adam Poynter stepped up and confidently sent Camberley keeper Dom West the wrong way to put Alton ahead.
The home side extended their lead late on when substitute Isaac Nash showed quick feet to elude two defenders before dispatching his shot into the far corner.
