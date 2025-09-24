Alton exited the FA Vase with a 3-2 defeat at Cove.
The visitors took the lead after 26 minutes when Alex MacAllister’s fine cross was headed home by Josh Millo.
The Brewers held the lead for just three minutes as they failed to deal with a long throw and Charlie Oakley scored at the back post.
Oakley fired Cove ahead after the break, and Jaden Konda made it 3-1 before Millo scored in stoppage time.
Alton manager Kevin Adair said: “We conceded two goals from long throws, which isn’t good enough.
“We’ve got good players but we’re not a good team, so I might need to freshen the group up.”
