Alton won 1-0 at home to Sutton Common Rovers in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
The Brewers scored the only goal of the game just before half-time.
Owen Tanner broke down a Sutton Common Rovers attack and strode into the attacking half before striking a crossfield ball to Angel Zapata, who drove into the box and delivered a finish high into the net at the far post.
Alton manager Kevin Adair admitted it was a tight game, but is delighted with his side’s form.
“It was a typical Combined Counties game – it was competitive with lots of blood and thunder, although it lacked quality at times,” said Adair.
“We’re in a good place at the minute.
“We’ve got good competition for places and I have tough decisions to make.
“We want to keep this momentum going and see where it takes us.”
Alton will host Chipstead in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday, October 25 (3pm kick-off).
